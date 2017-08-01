Jessa Crispin Explains Why She Is Not A Feminist (At Least Not What You Call Feminism)

Jessa Crispin, creator of revered (and no longer operating) webzine BookSlut, has just published a powerful book, Why I Am Not a Feminist.

The book skewers “lifestyle feminism” as embarrassing and misguided and reminds readers that the true work of feminism is hardly complete.

The book, her third, is by turns outrageous, shocking, thought-provoking, painful, and always brilliant. Crispin took time last week for a phone interview with HuffPost about the book and the state of feminism today.

Michael: Was there a particular moment when you said right that's it, I'm going to write this book?

Jessa: No, not really. It was actually presented to me by the publisher as an idea. I had written an essay called Wounded Women for the Boston Review. The publisher, Melville House, really liked the essay and suggested I write the book, so I did.

Michael: What have you been hearing from readers?

Jessa: I try to ignore that, so I don't know exactly what the response is. From this community, it tends to be very divisive and let's say bitchy. I haven't been paying attention.

Michael: How would you like people to respond to the book, and how would you like to see the world different?

Jessa: I would like to see the world entirely different. One of the things that I have heard directly is that people wish I had told them what to do; that the book had been prescriptive. But the only people who tell you what to do are gurus and con men.

That is not my job. It's not my job to tell you how to live your life. It is my job sometimes to point out that maybe you are in destructive thought patterns; maybe you are participating in a patriarchal system. What you do with that information is your job; it's not my job.

The point of the book was to help you think through the choices, your mindset, and the way you look at the world, but what comes after that is your work. I am not trying to abdicate responsibility; I'm just saying that anybody who tells you this is what you need to do is either trying to sell you something or is a fraud.

Michael: What would the world look like if people had more awareness about their actions and choices and the ramifications of those choices?

Jessa: Maybe then we would have socialism, or maybe we would have anarchy, in the traditional sense of anarchy where everybody participates in their own life and in their own town and society and system, rather than militias running around with guns, which is how everybody likes to pretend anarchy would actually work.

I missed the 19th century, where people had experimental communities, where it was about free love, or communism or only women, and so on. Today, nobody has any ideas of how anything could be different. We've all just resigned ourselves to this as the reality rather than just trying something else for a while. And it doesn't even have to work. The fact that the utopian communities are no longer in existence doesn't mean they are failures. It just means that they stopped. And I miss that kind of thinking.

Michael: Have you had conversations with men about this?

Jessa: I've had some really terrible conversations with men, yes.

Michael: I hope this is not one of them.

Jessa: It’s interesting to me how men have this unconscious need to think of feminists as being somehow misguided or foolish, and so if they find somebody criticizing feminism they grab on to that person, or write these terrible emails that they of as being very complimentary, saying you seem like one of the good ones.

They have absolutely no awareness of what they're doing and what their intensions are, and how they just have this unbelievable need to hate women and to reinforce it intellectually. So I don't really have any time for mens' responses to my book.

Michael: Is there hope for relationships, or friendship or love between women and men.

Jessa: Oh, of course. Women have been looking at the power dynamics of relationships, understanding it as heterosexuality; understanding it as a sort of political state almost. I don't know what it takes for men to sort of wake up and understand how desire can be a destructive force, how love can be a destructive force.

They don't understand the power dynamics of marriage and how women suffer under marriage and how men benefit from marriage. For a man to propose marriage to a woman, even if she wants him to, or thinks that she wants marriage, I consider that to be an act of violence.

Michael: You quoted Andrea Dworkin about the real meaning of sex to women that men don't understand.

Jessa: Sex is not a violation. It's turned into a violation by manipulation, by ignorance, etcetera. I am not somebody who believes that sex is rape. I do believe that you cannot divorce it from the societal power imbalances. For the most part, women have to be 100% aware of males' biological reality. Of rape. The consequences of sex, for the most part, fall on the woman. Also, it's much more important that we please men sexually than men please us. And that goes in to fake orgasms, the imbalances of who gives who or what, that sort of stuff.

For men to refuse to do the work to understand this – that's what becomes the violation.

Michael: Are there men who get it, or is this just sort of a universal problem?

Jessa: There are three men who get it.

Michael: Three men. Not a good ratio. Is it fair to say that men just don't know what they don't know?