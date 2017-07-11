Jesse Williams doesn’t want to hear it.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star makes an appearance in Jay-Z’s mini-documentary “Footnotes for 4:44” and alludes to rumors about him cheating on his wife with Minka Kelly and choosing fame and a Hollywood life over family.

“I was in a relationship 13 years ― 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years ― and all of a sudden mother f**kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship, like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart, that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute,” Williams says in the 11-minute video, per E! News.

Paul Redmond via Getty Images

The actor and his wife Aryn Drake-Lee split back in April after five years of marriage. At the time, the divorce filing was described as “amicable.” Shortly after the news broke, reports of Williams and Kelly surfaced, claiming the two were getting close while working on a video game together in Paris.

The exes, who have two children together, met in New York when Williams was a teacher.

“I was a teacher when I met her, so she’s been with me through all different facets of my career,” he previously told USA Today. “She’s stuck with me through thick and thick and thick and thin.”