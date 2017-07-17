Another baby is on the way for Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren.

The 36-year-old actress and Honest Company founder announced she’s pregnant with her third child in an adorable Instagram post with her daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, nearly 6.

″@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 ,” she wrote alongside a video of herself, Honor and Haven holding “1, 2, 3” balloons.

Alba and Warren met while she was filming “Fantastic Four” in 2004 and they later got married in May 2008. Although she’s been busy running her company and raising her girls, Alba knows what it takes to balance it all as a working mom.

Last year, she told Parents Latina, “Don’t be hard on yourself. Doing your best to be present wherever you are is what’s important. Make time to eat healthy and stay active. It’s worth it to recharge once a week: Get sleep, have a date night or girls’ night in, and drink some wine!”