Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake's Toddler Is Intimidatingly Cool

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s son is so cool, apparently celebrities are intimidated by him.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, Biel spoke with Fallon about the vacation their families were on together on Memorial Day. Fallon asked Biel where she gets clothes for Silas, Biel’s 2-year-old son with Timberlake, because “he’s dressed like he’s going to a club.”

“He’s the coolest kid,” Fallon said. “I felt, like, intimidated hanging out with him.”

Biel agreed, noting that the toddler takes after his dad.

“It’s kind of like a mini Justin, it’s his style,” she said. “He’s got like a daddy swagger.”

Earlier this year, Biel spoke with news.com.au about the other traits she wants Silas to get from his famous father, including the singer’s “charm and sense of humor.” One thing she (kind of) hopes he doesn’t inherit, though, is Timberlake’s drive to pursue music.

“I already have this image of him as a struggling musician and that’s like, ‘Oh my God!’” she said. “As a mom, you think 30 years into the future and you’re like, ‘How do I fix this for him?’”

The actress also told news.com.au that since she and Timberlake welcomed Silas, she sometimes looks at her husband “totally differently.”