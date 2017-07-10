Finally.

Whole Foods recalled over 400 pounds of Buffalo Chicken Salad last week after employees “discovered that it actually contained tuna,” according to Time.

That’s bad news for shoppers of the upscale grocery store, but it’s great news for Jessica Simpson, who can finally put the great “chicken or tuna” debacle of 2003 to rest.

It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods pic.twitter.com/Vo5ekewF8S — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) July 9, 2017

Simpson tweeted out a photo of the recall story with the line “It happens to the best of us.”

She is referring, of course, to the instantly infamous reality TV moment when, as she was eating Chicken of the Sea tuna, she asked then-husband Nick Lachey if it was chicken or fish.

“Is this chicken, what I have, or is this fish? I know it’s tuna, but it says ‘Chicken by the Sea.’” she said. “Is that stupid?”

Simpson previously poked fun at her fishy misunderstanding in 2016, when she shared a photo of a chicken resting on a body of water. ″#Chickenofthesea,” she wrote.