Jessica Simpson Rocks A Leather Look In The Summer Like It's No Big Deal

It’s summer, but that doesn’t mean anything to Jessica Simpson.

While walking around in New York City on Tuesday, the singer stepped out in a short red leather (or possibly faux leather) skirt and a red and blue blouse with frilly three-quarter-length sleeves. She paired her look with matching blue suede stilettos, red cat eye sunglasses with roses on them, and a clutch in the shape of a mouth.

Of course she managed to look cool in an outfit that would make most of us sweat just looking at it:

NIGNY / Splash News Look at that green manicure and pedicure!

Raymond Hall via Getty Images Now that clutch has some bite!

Though Simpson always looks put together for public appearances, she shared a very real (and all-too-relatable) Instagram last week about one of the worst parts of personal upkeep: shaving your legs and missing a spot.

When she isn’t busy making fashion statements in New York or sharing her shaving woes on social media, Simpson told HuffPost last year that she’s looking forward to getting back in the studio and releasing new music.