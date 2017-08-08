Jessica Simpson Rocks A Leather Look In The Summer Like It's No Big Deal

It’s summer, but that doesn’t mean anything to Jessica Simpson.
While walking around in New York City on Tuesday, the singer stepped out in a short red leather (or possibly faux leather) skirt and a red and blue blouse with frilly three-quarter-length sleeves. She paired her look with matching blue suede stilettos, red cat eye sunglasses with roses on them, and a clutch in the shape of a mouth.
Of course she managed to look cool in an outfit that would make most of us sweat just looking at it:
Though Simpson always looks put together for public appearances, she shared a very real (and all-too-relatable) Instagram last week about one of the worst parts of personal upkeep: shaving your legs and missing a spot.
When she isn’t busy making fashion statements in New York or sharing her shaving woes on social media, Simpson told HuffPost last year that she’s looking forward to getting back in the studio and releasing new music.
“It’s been a very exciting time to rediscover music and I definitely have so much inspiration,” she said. “I’ve been in the music business for so long, and it’s interesting to see what I come up with as a mom and the perspective I have after all the records I have made and all the life situations I’ve been through. There’s a lot to talk about. There’s a lot to sing about. There’s a lot I feel like people will relate to.”
