Jesus Guided Me to Islam

Love anchored me. Sincerity guided me.

I was raised in an Irish-Catholic family; home is where a Claddagh hangs over the door, sounds from my mother’s bodhran or fiddle resonate from the living room, and questions are returned with questions by my Jesuit-educated father. However, I was born with an unshakable inquisitiveness that caused me to question everything.

Yet, there was one thing I never questioned, and that was the existence and power of God. My mother sometimes reminds me that as a young child my response to her requests for me to clean my room or brush my teeth was oftentimes, “You can’t tell me what to do; only God can tell me what to do!” And I meant it—even at the age of five.

But I scrutinized everything else about my assigned religion. Yes, I love Jesus, and I wholeheartedly believe that we should proactively seek to obtain the extraordinary human qualities that he possessed, but I never believed that he was God. I was also unable to ever accept the concept that newborns entered this world carrying sins that must be forgiven. These doubts left my foundation as a Catholic impermanent. Yet, I always knew that I could never desert my eternal love for God and my ceaseless admiration for Jesus.

Therefore, I remained Catholic, while I searched for a place that allowed me to preserve what I would not abandon and provide me clarity for what I could not accept. Where that was, I wasn’t sure. I genuinely hoped that it existed somewhere.

A man named Malcolm introduced me to Islam.

When I was 18, I received an academic scholarship to attend an out-of-state university. In my freshman year, I was assigned to read the Autobiography of Malcolm X, and within those bounded pages, I was introduced to the concept of Islam for the first time. It wasn’t the religion of Islam that grabbed my attention; it was the way Malcolm X used Islam to quench his continuous thirst for truth. At that time, the idea of accepting a foreign religion as my own was unimaginable, so I became curious about Islam, but uncommitted to it.

I met Islam again in West Africa.

After college, I volunteered with an international nonprofit in the Ivory Coast. One afternoon, I was sitting outside in the sweltering heat with a Ghanaian volunteer. To avoid getting sunburned, I wrapped my favorite orange pashmina over my head.

David Gary Lloyd Fine Art Photography (2017)

Then, I heard my friend say: “You look beautiful in hijab.”

“Are you Muslim?” I asked him. He nodded, and after answering a few of my questions about his religion, he revealed to me that Muslims both recognize and honor Jesus as a prophet. That detail caught my attention and got me thinking: Could Islam be the source of clarity that I sought? I wasn’t sure, but I was excited to further explore the possibility.

I couldn’t wait to tell my family!

I arrived home from West Africa and almost immediately revealed to my parents that I was considering converting to Islam. Without a moment’s hesitation, one of my parents responded, “No daughter of mine is going to be a Muslim!”

I was shocked by the response. And without even asking why, I immediately dropped the novice idea of converting to Islam altogether; I couldn’t risk disrupting the peace within my family to pursue something that conflicted with their expectations.

So there I was—a recent college graduate who had become further acquainted with Islam, but without the approval of my parents, I couldn’t comfortably pursue it.

I simply wasn’t ready for Islam just yet.

I soon secured full-time employment with a corporate nonprofit and resettled into metropolitan Miami life quite well. But just beneath the surface, I was very unhappy, and far too often, I fell asleep with tears in my eyes and a growing heaviness in my heart. After years of publicly smiling by day and privately crying by night, I turned to my father for guidance. He listened to me intently and made one simple suggestion: Read.

David Gary Lloyd Fine Art Photography (2017)

So I started reading.

I used my alone time to explore books about philosophy, psychology, poetry, and religion. Little by little, I began gravitating towards books about Islam. The more I read about Islam, the more I realized that it was more than just a beautiful concept; it was a way of life. Yet, I wasn’t entirely sure what that meant, so I began to search for a mentor who could show me.

Eventually, I found the perfect one for me. We began meeting weekly. She described Islam’s history and basic principles. She shared stories about Prophet Muhammad and his closest companions. She reiterated Islam’s belief in the prophhethood of Jesus and its denial of original sin. She showed me how to pray and gave me my most beloved copy of the Quran.

Then, my mentor lent me a CD series called Purification of the Heart by Shaykh Hamza Yusuf. I listened to those CDs daily and felt these incredible reverberations in my heart when the shaykh recited passages from the Quran in Arabic. I even felt the same reverberations in my heart when I recited the first chapter of the Quran, syllable-by-syllable.

Then came Ramadan.

As Ramadan 2016 approached, I concluded that if I could endure the Ramadan fast, then I would finally be ready to take my Shahada (the Testimony of Faith) and officially become Muslim. By the end of the first week, I knew that I was ready.

After informing my mentor, she invited me to her second home in the Bay Area to take my Shahada there. Two weeks later, I flew to San Francisco. On Lailat al-Qadr 2016, we visited the Muslim Community Center. My mentor met with the imam to prep the private room for my Shahada. I sat in the women’s section alone, slightly uncomfortable in my ill-fitting pink headscarf.

David Gary Lloyd Fine Art Photography (2017)

I reflected on the many experiences and opportunities that led me to where I was sitting. In those moments, I realized that I was about to publicly state that I choose God over everything that exists in my life. It would be the sincerest words I had ever spoken.

A few minutes later, I was led into a room filled with a handful of strangers. And then, I saw him: Shaykh Hamza Yusuf. I was stunned; I couldn’t believe that I was about to take my Shahada with the scholar whose book had helped me recognize my place within Islam. I was invited to take a seat, and with my mentor by my side, Shaykh Hamza Yusuf led me through my Shahada.

I nervously stumbled through it. Then, he asked me if I had been raised Christian. I confirmed that I was indeed raised Catholic. He responded by asking me to repeat these words: “Wa Ash’hadu Ana Issa Rasulullah Wa Kaleematahu. Wa Mariem Sadiqqah...I testify that Jesus is a messenger of God and his logos and that Mary is his righteous servant.”

My heart gleamed in those moments. For as long as I could remember, I searched for a place that felt like home, and as I sat next to Shaykh Hamza Yusuf, I realized that I had finally found it within Islam.

Over a decade has passed since I was first introduced to Islam.

What anchored me then, still anchors me now. The only difference is that I now have a place that allows me to honor my past, while I continue to seek truths from our greatest sources.

David Gary Lloyd Fine Art Photography (2017)