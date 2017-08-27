Jesus Sebastian Teaches Us How To Eliminate The 9-5 Grind And Create Freedom

So many people search for a way out of the daily 9-5 grind, they see no end in sight to create time and financial freedom. Countless others feel completely stuck, they remain paralyzed and thoughts of feeling trapped overwhelm them. They question themselves and those in authority - demanding answers to questions is at the forefront but often not solved until they quit one job and hop to another in hopes of eliminating their mundane career life. They want hope in a hopeless situation of ever fulfilling their "real" destiny but do not take the necessary steps to getting the life they truly want to live. They forget or are oblivious to using The Law of Attraction in mindfully manifesting their greatest goals for fear that they actually might come true or not knowing where to begin.

Why do we stay so unhappy and never really believe we can take massive action for powerful results. Often times it is societal norms that tell us this is how we all should be living and working. Many times it is comfortable and we are scared of growing and getting out of the box! Our families sometimes do not support our entrepreneurial endeavors and it becomes too risky for them to watch us want to build financial wealth all on our own because they wouldn't be willing to do the same. Sometimes, we do not make time to build a business and we know it is difficult to overcome obstacles in an already busy world. Sometimes, we fear we do not have enough money to invest in ourselves.

Upon interviewing Jesus Sebastian - I learned that he has over 20 years in the Nutrition Business and is a certified fitness nutritionist. He was On the board of directors for Max Muscle corporation and a Complete Nutrition product developer for a few years. He took over a multi million dollar nutrition company and rebranded it. He is now the creative founder at Max Driven Nutrition and is passionate about changing lives all around the globe.

Jesus Sebastian found a way to make a difference, create wealth along the way, become successful and show people that anything is possible. He also gives people the tools to smash business goals, master your mindset, find a good daily routine and the necessary resources to be successful - all the while using your mobile devices.

Jesus believes that the future is not in more franchising of retail stores. The future is having the luxury of doing business from your cellular phone! He also believes individuals can make more of a impact with just our devices than being stuck in a cubicle with no windows. He states, "One of the problems with franchising is that it’s a big investment for the franchisees so not everyone can be apart of that opportunity - in my eyes its very limited."

Starting a business can be scary but Jesus instills faith and shows people how they can start a business (like he has done) right from their cellular phone. He believes that social selling is more powerful than having an actual physical location. You can wear what you want, save gas and time from not having to drive to work and when you purchase a franchise or have a physical location you are stuck with tons of overhead and it becomes a job where you lose a lot of freedom. He instructs people about how they can have the freedom to work from anywhere and at any time.

He understands what it is like going to a job that you hate every day and feeling like there is no light at the end of the tunnel. He wanted to get ahead so bad ... he could taste it! Jesus knew he believed in himself and would find his passion but he was not sure where to start. At the age of 20 he had three jobs, worded 100hrs a week and was "lucky" to purchase a Nutrition Shop. He states, "But not everyone can be in that position like I had, and really know the steps necessary to just begin and stop dragging my feet."

Honestly, anything is possible and he instills belief in people that you do not need a ton of money and know how to get in to the nutrition business. He states, "I created this for people that need real opportunity." You start with knowing you desire something bigger than what your currently reality is. You write down a plan, take large steps towards making it your daily lifestyle and do not stop until you see the results you seek.

Words of Wisdom -- Never, Never Give Up #WinstonChurchHill and Create A Vision, Take Massive Action For Powerful Results #KellyBenamati

I believe that we create our own happiness but we also create our own misery - the good thing - our choices are free but our consequences are NOT.

Please visit Jesus Sebastian's website http://maxdrivenutrition.com/join-reseller.php for additional information on how you can become more inspired to start your own business and be in control of your destiny. He sure has taught me a lot of fun golden nuggets!

Connect with me on Facebook @ Kelly Benamati https://www.facebook.com/kelly.benamati and join my global blog #BloominLIFE -- allow me to serve you while adding much value to your life. I want to coach you into greatness - you and your family deserve it.