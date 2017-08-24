Couple Says They See 'Jesus' In Sonogram Looking At Baby

This sonogram photo was the answer to their prayers.

A couple in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, couldn’t believe their eyes when they looked at an ultrasound photo taken shortly before the birth of their daughter, Briella. On the left-hand side of the photo was an image that was staring right into the girl’s face.

Briella’s mother, Alicia Zeek, immediately recognized the figure.

“When they gave it to us... Umm, to me, it’s Jesus. And it looks like Jesus,” she told local station WPMT.

The father, Zac Smith, was also amazed.

“This is distinct ― I mean, there’s another face looking at my daughter!”

WPMT Parents Alicia Zeek and Zac Smith were startled when they saw their daughter’s sonogram photo and saw an image they believe looks like Jesus in the left hand side of the photo.

The couple said they aren’t that religious, but that the image gave them a sense of comfort, especially since their two other kids were born with birth defects. Their daughter was born with two thumbs on one hand, while their son had a cleft lip and palette.

Turns out they had a good reason to have faith. The station reports that Briella was born happy and healthy.

Briella’s unique ultrasound pic is only the latest ultra-interesting sonograms to make the rounds.

In February, a couple in Utah were shocked to see their baby making the familiar “devil horn” sign seen at metal concerts.

Makelle Ahlin

In April, two expectant parents in Croyden, Pennsylvania, were thrilled when the sonogram photos of their twin girls showed the kids seeming to kiss each other.