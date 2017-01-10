JetBlue Is Offering $39 Flights In A 2-Day Flash Sale

Robert Alexander via Getty Images

Buckle your seat belts, winter travelers: It’s gonna be a cheap ride.

JetBlue is offering one-way flights as low as $39 in a two-day “Big Winter” flash sale. The deals are especially snazzy for domestic and short-haul routes, making this the perfect excuse to take a relaxing digital detox somewhere familiar or try your first solo trip to a new U.S. city. Be adventurous!

Some of our favorite deals include a $39 flight from San Francisco to Las Vegas, a $49 flight from Boston to Nashville and a $59 flight from New York City to Bermuda.

Deals are good for travel between Jan. 18 and March 8, with some blackout dates. To score one, you’ll need to book before midnight EST on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Happy travels!

