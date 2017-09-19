Jewel Tankard's Millionairess Club Presents The Ultimate Wealth and Achievement Conference Live In Atlanta

When it comes to tracking dollars, few people can make sense of the restless financial market, let alone turn a profit. But nationally recognized financial expert and television personality, Dr. Jewel Tankard has mastered the art of generating revenue no matter the current economy or surrounding hardships. Jewel Tankard's Millionairess Club brings the Millionairess Club to the Cobb Galleria in Atlanta, Georgia on January 20, 2017 and to say that I am excited is an understatement.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders from all over the nation will gather for this daylong event to get motivation and result -driven financial training from Dr. Jewel Tankard, financial expert Patrice Washington (as seen on Steve Harvey, Good Morning America and more), and a host of experts where attendees can glean success strategies from their achievements.

This world class business event combines entertainment, education and celebration in a two day seminar packed with superstar speakers geared towards women in business. With partners such as Microsoft, and Money Metals, guests will have insight to high level teachings guaranteed to change the trajectory of their current status.

Top business leaders and professionals will attend this event because it's a way to recharge and refocus, network and sharpen your skills.

According the their website, conference attendees will learn the following:

Make 7 figures within 5 Years with the Power of Compound Interest

Learn How to Monetize Your Gifts

Business Branding and Marketing

Learn How to Create an Innovative Culture

Real Estate Investing and Tax Strategy

Building the Infrastructure for Where You Are Headed

Identifying the Right Team That Can Stay Ahead of You

Staying Ahead of Change: 21st Century Business Models

How to Build Your Real Estate Wealth Portfolio

Boost Your Credit Score & Receive Secured Funding Within 1 Year

Franchising for under 20,000

For tickets and group visit www.MillionairessConference.com