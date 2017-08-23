Jewish Groups Cancel High Holidays Call With Trump Over Charlottesville Comments

Four major U.S. Jewish organizations have announced that they will not convene an annual conference call with the president leading up to the High Holidays.

The Central Conference of American Rabbis, Rabbinical Assembly, Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association and Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism released a joint statement on Wednesday accusing President Donald Trump of making statements that embolden “those who advocate anti-Semitism, racism, and xenophobia.”

“We have concluded that President Trump’s statements during and after the tragic events in Charlottesville are so lacking in moral leadership and empathy for the victims of racial and religious hatred that we cannot organize such a call this year,” the statement said.

The annual conference call with rabbis, organized by the four groups included on the statement, takes place in the days leading up to the Jewish High Holidays. The tradition has been in place for roughly eight years, according to a representative from the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism. Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton held similar briefings, though the tradition wasn’t formalized until President Barack Obama took office, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

In their statement, the groups referred to comments the president made during and after neo-Nazi and Ku Klux Klan rallies in Charlottesville, Va. devolved into violence, resulting in the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer at the hands of a white supremacist.

Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner, director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, said Jewish organizations were “very much prepared” to do the call until the events transpired in Charlottesville.

As members of white supremacist, neo-Nazi and neo-Confederate groups marched through the streets of Charlottesville, they carried banners emblazoned with swastikas and shouted slogans like “blood and soil,” a phrase inspired by Nazi propaganda.

Outside the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue nearby, men with semi-automatic rifles reportedly lined up as worshippers prayed inside. After their services, congregants exited through the back in fear for their safety.

“This is an existential question of safety and security for us right now,” Pesner told HuffPost.

Trump initially blamed the clash that ensued between white supremacists and counter-protestors on violence from “many sides.”

He later “clarified” his position by specifically condemning white supremacists and neo-Nazis in a prepared statement, saying: “Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs.”