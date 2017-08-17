JFK Leadership Moonshot

Long before the term “disruptive” came into our vocabulary, the term “Moonshot” said it better

“I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth. No single space project in this period will be more impressive to mankind, or more important for the long-range exploration of space; and none will be so difficult or expensive to accomplish.” - John F. Kennedy

John F. Kennedy said those words to Congress on May 25, 1961. They were so inspirational and aspirational that the term “Moonshot” has endured for more than fifty years as a metaphor for all great aspirations.

The three keys to a “Moonshot” mission are:

It has a date upon which it will be accomplished It is bold and audacious It is currently deemed impossible

To that end, here is my effort to channel JFK with a different and possibly more audacious and impossible Moonshot:

“I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of creating and deploying a fully communicative, cooperative and collaborative bipartisan government dedicated to the service and focused on the best interest of the American nation. No single project in this period will be more impressive to mankind, or more important for the long-range evolution and future of humanity; and none will be so difficult or expensive to accomplish.”

To begin accomplishing that, I would propose that the most influential, trusted, respected thoughtful and wise leaders from the Republican and Democratic parties carry on “back channel” discussions on how to ethically and legal remove President Trump from office and replace him with a “bipartisan” leader that is able to straddle both political parties and inspire, influence and compel them to communicate, cooperate and collaborate with each other in the service of all of the American people and beyond that, humankind.

It wouldn’t surprise me if such meetings are already taking place.