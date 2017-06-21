Class is now in session for Amy Poehler and Jimmy Fallon.

In honor of Poehler’s Smart Girls organization, which was started to support young kids being themselves, she and Fallon decided to play “Are You Smarter Than a Smart Girl?”

So are they smarter than smart girls?

Uh, helllls no.

Poehler’s partner, Anaya, helped her “Anaya-late” some multiplication, while Fallon’s partner, Maya, (in addition to rapping a song from “Hamilton”) swooped in to help the comedian find a preposition, aka a “pre-position” as Fallon called it.

Regardless of the score, in the end everyone won. And by that, we mean Anaya and Maya. Just them. They won.