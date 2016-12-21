Jimmy Fallon And Paul McCartney Join A-List Chorus For 'Wonderful Christmastime'

We’d go caroling with this bunch any day.

McCartney, of course, took center stage in this a cappella version.

The star-power alone of the chorus is enough to light up any holiday celebration. Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey and Scarlett Johansson are among the Hollywood heavyweights chiming in.

A few animated guests from the movie “Sing” also appear, but you’ll have to watch the clip above to get in on all of the fun.