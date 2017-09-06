COMEDY
Houston Gospel Choir Brings Down The House As Fallon Honors Harvey Heroes

"The Tonight Show" host announces the program is donating $1 million to relief efforts.

By Rebecca Shapiro

Host Jimmy Fallon and “The Tonight Show” returned from a two-week vacation Tuesday with a spine-tingling tribute to Houston and the heroes of Hurricane Harvey. 

Fallon first announced that his program would be donating $1 million to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund organized by Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt. The football player, who set an initial fundraising goal of $200,000, has now raised over $20 million for relief efforts. 

 The “Tonight Show” host then said one of the most inspiring clips he saw last week showed gospel singers Victoria White and Marquist Taylor lifting spirits of Hurricane Harvey evacuees at a Houston shelter. So he invited White, Taylor and the Houston Gospel Choir on air to perform “Lean On Me” with The Roots.

Watch the moving performance in the video above.

