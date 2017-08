America, it might be time for a staycation.

Jimmy Fallon read your #MyCrayVacay tweets for this week’s hashtag, and they may be enough to convince you to never leave your home again.

The tweets mostly consisted of parent fails. One mom apparently didn’t know how airplanes work.

@jimmyfallon #MyCrayVacay On our first airplane ride,my mom pushes the call button and says into the ventilation fan "I'll have the chicken" — BILL HOFF (@billwinsbig) August 9, 2017

Then this tweet was a real burn, sun.

#MyCrayVacay my dad wore a Hawaiian shirt and got super burnt through the shirt, but only on the flowers. he still had the pattern shirtless — Because (@because13whynot) August 10, 2017

And, finally, one mom has it all figured out.

What do you wear back to the condo when you accidentally fall in the water at the beach? A Walmart sack. #MyCrayVacay pic.twitter.com/Dfd2PwEt1n — Tabitha Terry (@tabiterr) August 9, 2017