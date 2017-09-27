COMEDY
09/27/2017 05:17 am ET

Jimmy Kimmel Launches A New Personal Crusade... Against Pumpkin Spice Pizza

"I’m afraid I’m going to have to ask you to pick up your phones and call your senators again."

By Lee Moran

Jimmy Kimmel has got a new target in his sights.

Fresh from playing a part in helping to kill off a Senate bill meant to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the late-night talk show host jokingly revealed Tuesday he was now campaigning against “another threat on the horizon that is maybe even more disturbing than anything we’ve seen in Congress this week.”

Namely, pumpkin spice pizza.

“Is nothing sacred?” the comedian asked about the pie that the Villa Italian Kitchen chain reportedly added to its menu last week to mark the start of fall.

“I’m afraid I’m going to have to ask you to pick up your phones and call your senators again,” Kimmel lightheartedly added. “Tell them we will not stand for pumpkin spice pizza. Let’s make pizza great again, OK?”

Check out the full segment above.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
12 Great Pumpkin Carvings To Inspire You
PHOTO GALLERY
12 Great Pumpkin Carvings To Inspire You
Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Jimmy Kimmel Pizza American Cuisine Pumpkin Spice
Jimmy Kimmel Launches A New Personal Crusade... Against Pumpkin Spice Pizza

CONVERSATIONS