ENTERTAINMENT
08/08/2017 03:46 pm ET

Jimmy Kimmel Premieres 'Baby Bachelor In Paradise' After 'Bachelerotte' Finale

The most relatable "Bachelor" series yet.

By Doha Madani

Jimmy Kimmel knows exactly what the public needs: “Baby Bachelor in Paradise.”

The late-night host aired his vision on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after the Monday night finale of “The Bachelorette.” Kimmel revamped the show’s summer spinoff, airing next Monday, with a group of toddlers. It brings a whole new level of drama and intrigue to the series. 

The toddlers on the show have some interesting careers, such as Kennedy the real estate agent and “Captain America” Dylan. Kimmel promises tantrum-level drama, especially with edition of Mayzie. 

So yeah, the dynamics of the show are basically the same.

You can watch the whole adorable sketch in the clip above. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Tweets About "The Bachelorette" Season 13 Finale 47
Suggest a correction
Doha Madani Trends Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities Television Jimmy Kimmel The Bachelor Jimmy Kimmel Live
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Jimmy Kimmel Premieres 'Baby Bachelor In Paradise' After 'Bachelerotte' Finale

CONVERSATIONS