Jimmy Kimmel knows exactly what the public needs: “Baby Bachelor in Paradise.”

The late-night host aired his vision on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after the Monday night finale of “The Bachelorette.” Kimmel revamped the show’s summer spinoff, airing next Monday, with a group of toddlers. It brings a whole new level of drama and intrigue to the series.

The toddlers on the show have some interesting careers, such as Kennedy the real estate agent and “Captain America” Dylan. Kimmel promises tantrum-level drama, especially with edition of Mayzie.

So yeah, the dynamics of the show are basically the same.