Jimmy Kimmel: Trump Dismantled DACA To Distract Public From Russia Probe

“Our president woke up and asked his staff, ‘Now that this hurricane is over, what’s something horrible I can do to distract people from the Russia investigation?’” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host said. “Someone said, ‘You know, there are 800,000 innocent kids you could deport for no good reason,’ and he said ‘done and done.’”

Kimmel noted how Trump’s decision to potentially do away with the protections that gave the children of undocumented immigrants the chance to legally stay in the U.S. was part of his plan to “undo everything (former President Barack) Obama did.”

Trump has now punted the issue to Congress.

“I hope he doesn’t bring (Osama) Bin Laden back to life,” Kimmel added.