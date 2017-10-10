Jimmy Kimmel Brings Down The House With Some Advice For Donald Trump Jr.

On his show Monday night, Kimmel pointed out that Clinton accepted campaign donations from at least two men accused of sexual harassment: Weinstein and Donald Trump, who was a Clinton donor until 2007.

Then, Kimmel shared a message for the younger Trump, who he’s taken to calling “DJTJ.”

“Note to DJTJ: Next time you’re defending your father, you think it’s a good idea to draw a comparison between him and a freshly accused sexual predator ― don’t,” Kimmel advised. ”It doesn’t help. Really doesn’t.”