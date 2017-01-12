Didn’t have time to watch all of Donald Trump’s press conference on Wednesday? Don’t worry. Jimmy Kimmel has boiled down the president-elect’s first presser in six months to its key parts.
The overview lasts only 10 seconds, but it still gives a pretty good idea of what went down.
Check it out in the clip above.
