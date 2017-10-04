COMEDY
10/04/2017 04:10 am ET

Jimmy Kimmel: Donald Trump Put 'The Ass In Compassion’ With Puerto Rico Visit

The late-night host also "revealed" why Melania Trump accompanied her husband on the trip.

By Lee Moran

Jimmy Kimmel ridiculed President Donald Trump over his bizarre visit to Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

The late-night TV host picked out some of weirder things that occurred during Trump’s trip to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Maria — including him tossing paper towels to locals and saying how the island had “thrown our budget a little out of whack.”

“He really puts the ass in compassion,” said Kimmel, who also theorized over why First Lady Melania Trump accompanied him on the visit.

Check out the full segment above.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Puerto Rico Reeling After Hurricane Maria
PHOTO GALLERY
Puerto Rico Reeling After Hurricane Maria
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Jimmy Kimmel Puerto Rico Melania Trump
Jimmy Kimmel: Donald Trump Put 'The Ass In Compassion’ With Puerto Rico Visit

CONVERSATIONS