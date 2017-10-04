Jimmy Kimmel ridiculed President Donald Trump over his bizarre visit to Puerto Rico on Tuesday.
The late-night TV host picked out some of weirder things that occurred during Trump’s trip to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Maria — including him tossing paper towels to locals and saying how the island had “thrown our budget a little out of whack.”
“He really puts the ass in compassion,” said Kimmel, who also theorized over why First Lady Melania Trump accompanied him on the visit.
Check out the full segment above.
