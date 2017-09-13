At 512 pages, Hillary Clinton’s new memoir What Happened may be too long for some children to read.

So on Tuesday night, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel helpfully unveiled his own spoof kids’ version of the tome — “Losie the Pooh.”

The Winnie the Pooh parody centers on Losie (representing Clinton) reflecting on her 2016 presidential election loss.

“Well ― at least I’ll never have to deal with that loud orange lunatic ever again,” she mutters to Piglet as some form of consolation, but that’s before the arrival of a familiar face makes her mood even worse.