Since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history unfolded in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jimmy Kimmel has been talking about his hometown.

On Monday, in response to Stephen Paddock’s attack on a country music festival that killed nearly 60 people and injured more than 500 others, the late-night host spoke through tears as he pleaded for stricter gun control laws. Then on Tuesday, Kimmel reminisced about his childhood in Vegas with actor Ryan Gosling.

And as one might suspect, Kimmel’s stories were humorous.

“On a number of occasions, I saw Liberace buying meat at the Mayfair market,” he said. “It was the middle of the night. He was wearing a hair net and he was just looking through the cuts of meat. And I was like, ‘Wow, that’s Liberace.’”

Kimmel also recalled seeing Rat Pack singer Sammy Davis Jr. shopping for clothes in the boys’ section of Saks Fifth Avenue.

“They had nice clothes for kids there, and he would wear kids clothes,” Kimmel said.