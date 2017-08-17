ENTERTAINMENT
08/17/2017 10:21 am ET

Jimmy Kimmel Got His Own Mean Tweets After His Message To Trump Supporters

"I want to thank everyone for the feedback."

By Bill Bradley

Following Donald Trump’s press conference in which he blamed “many sides” for the tragedies that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, Jimmy Kimmel asked those who voted for Trump and realized they made a mistake to just admit it. That’s it.

“I really think I made a breakthrough,” said Kimmel on Wednesday, “and I base that on the thoughtful responses I got on Twitter and Facebook.”

The late-night host proceeded to read a variety of mean tweets and Facebook comments he received from Trump supporters, and these angry comments prove they really have insults “down pact.”

Comments included everything from people asking if “Baby Jimmy” wanted a bottle ...

ABC

... to someone saying his parents should be arrested for giving birth to him.

ABC

“I want to thank everyone for the feedback, and it just goes to show you if you try to understand where people are coming from and talk to them like human beings, they will open up. You just have to communicate,” joked Kimmel.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

