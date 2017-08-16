Jimmy Kimmel Offers Trump Voters A Way Out Of This Mess

Following a day in which the president hosted a press conference that quickly unraveled when he issued a stunning defense of violent white supremacists and neo-Nazis, Jimmy Kimmel decided to address Donald Trump’s supporters.

On Tuesday night, Kimmel tried to put himself in the shoes of a person who had voted for Trump because he or she believed the businessman would bring change to Washington D.C.

“First of all, I want to say, I get it. I actually do,” Kimmel told Trump supporters. “You were unhappy with the way things were going. You wanted someone to come in and shake things up.”

But then Kimmel listed many of the ways in which Trump had let them down over the past seven months.

“By every reasonable account, and I’m using his own words here, he is a total disaster,” Kimmel said. “He screws up royally every day ... But you’ve been trying to ignore it because you don’t want to admit to these smug annoying liberals that they were right ... You picked the wrong guy.”

So, he gave Trump supporters a way out of this mess.