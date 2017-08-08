Jimmy Kimmel Premieres Mike Pence's 'Not Running In 2020' Campaign Ad

Vice President Mike Pence has vigorously denied a New York Times report that he’s already planning a run for president in 2020 if President Donald Trump doesn’t seek reelection. So Jimmy Kimmel on his show Monday graciously shared a campaign ad he prepared for the veep if Pence holds to his public stance.
“Mike Pence is a dedicated public servant, with the vision and passion to lead this country,” the narrator says in the clip. “Not that he wants to.”
Hail to the doesn’t-want-to-be-commander-in-chief.
h/t RawStory
