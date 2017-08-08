COMEDY
08/08/2017 06:34 am ET

Jimmy Kimmel Premieres Mike Pence's 'Not Running In 2020' Campaign Ad

Meet the man who doesn't want to lead the free world.

By Ron Dicker

Vice President Mike Pence has vigorously denied a New York Times report that he’s already planning a run for president in 2020 if President Donald Trump doesn’t seek reelection. So Jimmy Kimmel on his show Monday graciously shared a campaign ad he prepared for the veep if Pence holds to his public stance.

“Mike Pence is a dedicated public servant, with the vision and passion to lead this country,” the narrator says in the clip. “Not that he wants to.”

Hail to the doesn’t-want-to-be-commander-in-chief.

h/t RawStory

Suggest a correction
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

U.S. News Mike Pence Jimmy Kimmel
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Jimmy Kimmel Premieres Mike Pence's 'Not Running In 2020' Campaign Ad

CONVERSATIONS