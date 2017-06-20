COMEDY
Jimmy Kimmel Reveals 'First Photo' Of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Twins

Yeezus help us ...

Whoa, baby. 

After the news that Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins arrived, the world has been waiting with bated breath for the first images of the babies. Now, they’re here. Without further ado ...

OK, so perhaps the comedian got his famous siblings mixed up, putting up a picture of Donald Trump’s kids instead. Kimmel didn’t seem to notice the difference, though.

“Beautiful, beautiful children, especially the girl. She is a doll,” said Kimmel.

It’s just a false alarm this time. Let’s just thank Hova that picture isn’t real.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Beyonce's Style Evolution
