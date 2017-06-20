Jimmy Kimmel Reveals 'First Photo' Of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Twins

Whoa, baby.

After the news that Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins arrived, the world has been waiting with bated breath for the first images of the babies. Now, they’re here. Without further ado ...

Yeezus help us ...

OK, so perhaps the comedian got his famous siblings mixed up, putting up a picture of Donald Trump’s kids instead. Kimmel didn’t seem to notice the difference, though.

“Beautiful, beautiful children, especially the girl. She is a doll,” said Kimmel.

It’s just a false alarm this time. Let’s just thank Hova that picture isn’t real.