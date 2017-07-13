COMEDY
07/13/2017 05:00 am ET

Kimmel Conducts His Own Investigation Into The Don Jr.-Russia Affair

"Have you ever met with this guy?"

By Lee Moran

Jimmy Kimmel dug deep into the Donald Trump Jr.-Russia affair on Wednesday.

Kind of.

The late night host conducted his own investigation into Don Jr.’s claim that he’d never met with anyone from Russia “in the context of a formalized meeting” ― aside from the Kremlin-linked lawyer who offered to dish some dirt on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election campaign.

As part of his research, Kimmel asked Russians living in Los Angeles if they’d ever held a meeting with President Donald Trump’s eldest son.

“It’s hard to say,” replied one.

Find out their other responses in the clip above.

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Ripley's Makes Wax Dummies Of Donald Trump
Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Russia Jimmy Kimmel Donald Trump Jr Jimmy Kimmel Live
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Kimmel Conducts His Own Investigation Into The Don Jr.-Russia Affair

CONVERSATIONS