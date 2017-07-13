Kimmel Conducts His Own Investigation Into The Don Jr.-Russia Affair

Jimmy Kimmel dug deep into the Donald Trump Jr.-Russia affair on Wednesday.
Kind of.
The late night host conducted his own investigation into Don Jr.’s claim that he’d never met with anyone from Russia “in the context of a formalized meeting” ― aside from the Kremlin-linked lawyer who offered to dish some dirt on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election campaign.
As part of his research, Kimmel asked Russians living in Los Angeles if they’d ever held a meeting with President Donald Trump’s eldest son.
“It’s hard to say,” replied one.
Find out their other responses in the clip above.
