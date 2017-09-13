Jimmy Kimmel Unleashes The Filthiest Ted Cruz Joke Of All

Just about everyone in comedy cracked some jokes on Tuesday about Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) after his Twitter account showed a “like” for a hardcore porn video. But Jimmy Kimmel may have come up with one of the dirtiest jokes of them all.
Cruz blamed a “staffing issue,” saying an employee with access to his Twitter account accidentally hit the “like” button on the clip.
And Kimmel actually believed him.
“I honestly don’t think it was Ted Cruz, I don’t think Ted Cruz looks at porn,” Kimmel said. “Ted Cruz masturbates to pictures of poor people without health care.”
Check out his full takedown above.
