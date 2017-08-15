The news cycle is spinning so quickly lately, it’s enough to give everyone a headache.
“We went into the weekend worrying about Kim Jong Un starting a war. We came out of it wondering if our president is cutting eye holes out of his bedsheets,” Jimmy Kimmel joked during his Monday night monologue.
This week, President Donald Trump faced criticism for the length of time it took him ― two days ― to specifically condemn white supremacy extremist groups after their demonstrations turned fatal in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.
The headlines were moving fast, but the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host took a moment to slow everything down, dissecting the weekend’s events and managing to end on a lighthearted note.
Watch the whole clip above.
CONVERSATIONS