The news cycle is spinning so quickly lately, it’s enough to give everyone a headache.

“We went into the weekend worrying about Kim Jong Un starting a war. We came out of it wondering if our president is cutting eye holes out of his bedsheets,” Jimmy Kimmel joked during his Monday night monologue.

The headlines were moving fast, but the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host took a moment to slow everything down, dissecting the weekend’s events and managing to end on a lighthearted note.