Jimmy Kimmel's Health Care Chat With Kids Is Funny And Sad At The Same Time

Leave it to kids to keep it real.

By Taylor Pittman

Jimmy Kimmel recently got some different takes on health care from an unlikely source: kids.

On Thursday, Senate Republicans offered a draft of their secretive health care bill. That night, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” acknowledged the news by showing viewers a segment in which he chatted with kids about Americans' access to medical care.

From trying to convince the kids “fried chicken pox” was a thing, to asking them whether people with money should help others access health care and getting an enthusiastic “of course,” to learning one kid wanted to be like Trump, Kimmel covered a lot of bases in the segment.

To really hammer his point home, he ended his chat with a game of musical chairs and told the kid who lost that he no longer had health care.

“How come if I lose I don’t get health care?” another kid asked.

“Well, that’s the question we’re all asking,” Kimmel said. 

