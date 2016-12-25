J.K. Rowling's Heartfelt Christmas Tweets Are What We All Need Right Now

J.K. Rowling delivered a heartfelt Christmas message of hope via Twitter on Saturday.

The Harry Potter author posted 12 tweets in which she offered encouragement to people who are “going through tough times” over the holiday season, which may be made worse by “images of perfect lives, which bear as little relation to reality as tinsel does to gold.”

Rowling promised that “extraordinary transformations are possible” and “nothing is forever,” before urging people to remember Christmas Day itself was “in the end, just a day.” “It isn’t a test or a scorecard of you or your life, so be kind to yourself,” she added.