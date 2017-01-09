Anthony Harvey via Getty Images

Meryl Streep made headlines Sunday night when she went after President-elect Donald Trump during a speech at the Golden Globes. The award-winning actress called out Trump for his bullying of a disabled reporter, saying “disrespect invites disrespect” and “violence incites violence.” The address made many Hollywood heavyweights proud, with several tweeting their support and admiration for Streep.

If all famous people can constantly criticise Trump for the next four years he'll be too busy ranting on twitter to kill us all. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 9, 2017

When a pleasure becomes a duty. https://t.co/TZSpmbrtc2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 9, 2017

Rowling was a vocal critic of Trump during his candidacy, once comparing him to the Harry Potter series’ most sinister character, Lord Voldemort. “Voldemort was nowhere near as bad” as Trump, she tweeted.

After the Golden Globes, the president-elect took to Twitter to call Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.”

When a Twitter user pointed out to Rowling that Trump might come after her next, she had the perfect response.

Never forget that some people's good opinion would be more insulting than their abuse! pic.twitter.com/XYRCHTijQz — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 9, 2017

Just like Streep, it doesn’t appear that Rowling will be clamoring for Trump’s approval anytime soon.