ARTS & CULTURE

J.K. Rowling Says Criticizing Donald Trump Is Both A 'Pleasure' And A 'Duty'

The "Harry Potter" author was clearly inspired by Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech.

01/09/2017 07:59 pm ET
Landess Kearns Senior Editor, HuffPost Hawaii
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images

Meryl Streep made headlines Sunday night when she went after President-elect Donald Trump during a speech at the Golden Globes. The award-winning actress called out Trump for his bullying of a disabled reporter, saying “disrespect invites disrespect” and “violence incites violence.” The address made many Hollywood heavyweights proud, with several tweeting their support and admiration for Streep.

Across the pond, “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling was also inspired. In response to a tweet that referenced the speech, Rowling made clear that she intended to follow Streep’s lead in vocally criticizing Trump, which she said was not only “a pleasure,” but “a duty.”

Rowling was a vocal critic of Trump during his candidacy, once comparing him to the Harry Potter series’ most sinister character, Lord Voldemort. “Voldemort was nowhere near as bad” as Trump, she tweeted.

After the Golden Globes, the president-elect took to Twitter to call Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.”

When a Twitter user pointed out to Rowling that Trump might come after her next, she had the perfect response. 

Just like Streep, it doesn’t appear that Rowling will be clamoring for Trump’s approval anytime soon.

Also on HuffPost

Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

More:

Donald Trump JK Rowling Meryl Streep
Suggest a correction
Comments
J.K. Rowling Says Criticizing Donald Trump Is Both A 'Pleasure' And A 'Duty'

CONVERSATIONS