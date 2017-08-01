No fanfic needed here.

British author J.K. Rowling and former “Daily Show” correspondent Jessica Williams are actual friends in real life.

They also share a July 31 birthday. So on the momentous day, the two gal pals decided to celebrate together like the queens they are.

On Tuesday, Rowling shared an adorable photo from the big day.

.@msjwilly and I celebrating our birthday yesterday (my tiara really pinched). pic.twitter.com/jf2vdILopS — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2017

So, how did these two ladies from opposite sides of the pond become as tight as Lavender Brown and Parvati Patil?

In late July, Williams explained the origins of their friendship to Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” while promoting “The Incredible Jessica James.”

According to Williams it all started in 2013, during her second year on “The Daily Show.” One day, out of the blue, Rowling randomly DMed her on Twitter.

“She was like, “Hey, it’s me.’” And in my head I was like, ‘I know!’” said Williams, who also claims to be “a huge Harry Potter fan.”

Williams said Rowling had noticed they had the same birthday, and decided to wish her “a happy our birthday.”

“And she said, ‘Anyway, I think you’re funny, brave and courageous, and I always know it’s going to be a good ‘Daily Show’ when you’re on,” Williams said. “And I was just like, sobbing.”

After that, the two made their friendship on Twitter public.

@jk_rowling haha this was awesome to wake up to! Thank you! Happy Birthday and Enjoy our day!!!!!!! — Jessica R. Williams (@msjwilly) July 31, 2015

And eventually, Williams worked up the courage to ask Rowling a very important question: What Hogwarts House would she be sorted into?

Rowling told Williams she’d be a Gryffindor (the highest of Harry-Potter related compliments) and asked if she wanted to hang out.

And, well, they did!

A post shared by Jessica Williams (@msjwilly) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:49am PDT