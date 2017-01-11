J.K. Rowling Went After Trump And His Tiny, Dangerous Fingers

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Shortly before the conference, the Harry Potter author went on Twitter and took a jab at Trump’s claim that he had no ties to Russia, defending himself against the unverified allegations that the Russian government had been backing Trump for years.

“Must be telling the truth,” Rowling wrote in reply to a Trump tweet written in his signature style. “He used caps.”

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Must be telling the truth. He used caps. https://t.co/KtLD1x7nwQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 11, 2017

Mostly he was acting out. Just saying. https://t.co/Hdq0RYseMH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 11, 2017

Then, after the news conference, a Twitter user tried to lash out at the British author for involving herself in American politics.

Rowling, per usual, unraveled another sassy clap-back explaining the obvious.

“Those teeny little fingers are within twitching distance of the nuclear codes,” Rowling wrote to the Twitter user, whose original tweet can be found on Mashable. “We’re all in it, up to our necks.”

Those teeny little fingers are within twitching distance of the nuclear codes. We're all in it, up to our necks. https://t.co/9xWbSKKXRl — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 11, 2017

Name-calling aside, Rowling is right: Trump’s election to America’s most powerful office does affect the world, and the globe is watching his every move.