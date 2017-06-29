J.K. Rowling Puts Trump's Latest Sexist Tweet Into Chilling Perspective

J.K. Rowling has responded to President Donald Trump’s latest tweet, directed toward “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski, on Thursday morning in the best way possible.
Although Trump’s tweets also criticized host Joe Scarborough, they were unmistakably sexist in their crude descriptions of his MSNBC colleague, whom the president described as “crazy.”
Rowling, who frequently responds to Trump’s Twitter rampages, paired images of the president’s harsh words alongside a poignant sentiment from the 16th U.S. president, Abraham Lincoln.
“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power,” the quote reads.
The quote’s origin has been debated, with some believing it came from Bob Ingersoll, a 19th-century jurist, in reference to Lincoln. In an 1884 essay, Ingersoll wrote:
Nothing discloses real character like the use of power. It is easy for the weak to be gentle. Most people can bear adversity. But if you wish to know what a man really is, give him power. This is the supreme test. It is the glory of Lincoln that, having almost absolute power, he never abused it, except upon the side of mercy.
But regardless of whether it came from Lincoln or Ingersoll, the statement’s effect remains the same ― that is the supreme test.
