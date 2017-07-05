J.Lo Debuts New Single During Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular

Jennifer Lopez celebrated America’s birthday by releasing her latest Spanish-language single.
The 47-year-old singer debuted “Ni Tú Ni Yo” during Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular, accompanied by Cuban duo Gente de Zona. The performance took place at Hunter’s Point Park South in front of a live audience.
Lopez danced and sang in front of an homage to the 6 train, a subway line which the Bronx-born star used to ride and often references in her music. The Nuyorican’s single became available online immediately after the performance was aired.
“Ni Tú Ni Yo” is the latest single off Lopez’s upcoming Spanish-language album, a record she has been working on with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, since last year. Lopez performed her remake of the classic duet “Olvídame y pega la vuelta” with Anthony during the Latin Grammys. The singer also debuted her single “Mírate” during the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards in April.
Watch Lopez’s debut performance of “Ni Tú Ni Yo” below:
