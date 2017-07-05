J.Lo Debuts New Single During Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular

The 47-year-old singer debuted “Ni Tú Ni Yo” during Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular, accompanied by Cuban duo Gente de Zona. The performance took place at Hunter’s Point Park South in front of a live audience.

Lopez danced and sang in front of an homage to the 6 train, a subway line which the Bronx-born star used to ride and often references in her music. The Nuyorican’s single became available online immediately after the performance was aired.