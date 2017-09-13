J.Lo Explains The Meaning Of Her Album Title 'For The First Time'

Jennifer Lopez is more than content with her life at the moment, the singer even went as far as to call this period of her life “a golden era” during a recent interview with HOLA! USA.

During the interview, Lopez explained the meaning behind the album’s title.

HOLA USA/Patrick DeMarchelier

“It’s about how we are always kind of reinventing ourselves, experiencing things for the first time, no matter how old you are,” she told HOLA! USA. “There’s always a new beginning.”

The singer, producer, dance competition judge and actress also said it was “no secret to anybody” that she isn’t as comfortable singing in Spanish as she is in English. Still, Lopez says she prefers singing in Spanish.

“I really love singing in Spanish,” she told the magazine. “There’s just something about it that is more romantic and passionate to me, and that’s such a core part of who I am. I feel like I sing better in Spanish. We’re all interpreting songs as we go through life, right?”