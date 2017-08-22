J.Lo Has The Best Response For Anyone Who Thinks She Can't Do It All

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t care for people who want to limit her creativity.

The singer, actress, dancer, producer, dance competition judge and mother of two graced the cover of Paper Magazine’s recent special edition Las Vegas issue, with an interview and photo shoot pegged to her “All I Have” residency show.

In the interview, published Monday, Lopez spoke about how she manages to juggle so many different projects at the same time.

“It’s funny because I do such different things, and I play in such different lanes,” Lopez told the magazine. “I feel like I’m always challenging myself to be better, and do better, and do different things, and to not stay stuck in one thing, and to grow. Now I’m doing a Spanish album, and I just want to keep doing different things and keep challenging myself as a creative person, you know?”

Lopez’s list of ongoing projects keeps growing, and the artist said she wouldn’t have it any other way. In fact, she has no time for anyone who thinks she can’t handle it all.

“It makes me happy to be able to create like that and just do all kinds of different things,” Lopez said. “I think people get surprised because they always want to put you in a box, like, ‘OK, she’s a singer,’ or, ‘She’s a dancer,’ or, ‘She’s a producer,’ or, ‘She’s a director.’ ‘You can’t do all of these things.’ And it’s like, ‘No, I can, and I’m going to. And thank you. And you’re welcome.’”

Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez gushed to Extra in June about Lopez and how the couple prioritizes spending time together despite their busy schedules.

He added that Lopez was “one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.”

Take a look at some of the Paper Magazine photos by Ellen von Unwerth that Lopez has shared via Instagram.

