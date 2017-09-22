Millions of Americans are without power in Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Maria slammed into the island on Wednesday with Category 4 strength. Many have yet to hear from relatives on the U.S. territory, including stars like Jennifer Lopez, Nicky Jam and Rosie Perez.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló told CNN that Hurricane Maria was the “most devastating storm either in a century or quite frankly in modern history.” Earlier this month, the island was also hit by Hurricane Irma.

Rosselló added on Thursday that the energy grid had taken such a big hit that it could take months to restore power on the island.

The Puerto Rican government’s website has information on how to help the island and the millions of Americans devastated by the storm. The nonprofit Hispanic Federation is also helping raise funds for Puerto Rico and Mexico, which was struck by two deadly earthquakes this month.

In response to what’s happening in Puerto Rico, celebrities have used social media to give emotional pleas on behalf of the island.

“The devastation is beyond belief; me and my cousins still haven’t been able to hear from our families over there,” Lopez told fans in an Instagram video on Thursday. “The island of Puerto Rico has been hit by two of the most devastating hurricanes we have ever seen, Irma and Maria. Today Puerto Rico needs our help.”

Lopez urged fans to donate to the efforts of Puerto Rico’s first lady Beatriz Rosselló.

On Thursday, reggaeton star Nicky Jam told fans he has also not heard from relatives in Puerto Rico, including his two daughters, and pledged to hold a concert in which all proceeds would go to the island.

Daddy Yankee, another reggaeton artist, asked fans to bring supplies and aid to his concert in New York City on Thursday, and is doing the same for his concert in Chicago on Friday.

#NYC thank you! We don't stop . Let's rebuild #PuertoRico ! 🙏🏻 to the local heroes! And the community ! #Chicago we need you tonight! pic.twitter.com/U5yQ5rI2TE — Daddy Yankee (@daddy_yankee) September 22, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda heard back from one relative on Friday morning, and joined in the chorus of artists asking the world to help Puerto Rico.

