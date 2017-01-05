Joe Biden Tells Trump: 'Grow Up, Donald'

Outgoing Vice President Joe Biden has a message for President-elect Donald Trump.

“Grow up, Donald,” Biden said in an interview with PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff broadcast on Thursday. “Grow up.”

Woodruff was asking about Trump’s tweets, including one this week calling Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) the “head clown.”

Biden urged Trump to focus on the issues instead.

“Time to be an adult, you’re president,” Biden said. “You gotta do something, show us what you have.”

Biden said it’s time for Trump to propose legislation, let the pubic decide and allow lawmakers to vote.

“It’s going to be much clearer what he’s for and against, and what we’re for and against now that it’s going to get down to actually discussing in detail the issues that affect people’s lives,” Biden said.

Biden also spoke about Trump’s criticism of the U.S. intelligence community, the Affordable Care Act and his plans after leaving office.