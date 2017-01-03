Joe Biden Didn't Hold Back During His Final Swearing-In Ceremony

Vice President Joe Biden completed one of his final duties in office by swearing in newly elected and re-elected members of the Senate on Tuesday.
Biden, of course, delivered signature antics and banter during the ceremony.
From kissing the wife of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the lips to showing how to take a proper selfie, watching the vice president swear in members of the 115th Congress made us realize how much we’re going to miss him.
Watch the best moments above.
Also on HuffPost
Joe Biden Is Awesome
More:Joe Biden 115th Congress
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more
Newsletter