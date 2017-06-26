Joe Scarborough: Obama Uses 'Jedi Mind Tricks' To Control 'Jealous' Trump

Jedi mind tricks on Donald Trump, Barack Obama is playing ― or so says MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough.

The host of “Morning Joe” launched into an extensive “Star Wars” metaphor on Monday about what he sees as the former president’s “unbelievable” ability to influence Trump.

Scarborough joked that Obama, who spent time on Virgin founder Richard Branson’s private island after leaving the White House in January, acquired an ability to use “extraordinary Jedi mind tricks” during his absence from the public eye.

“Everybody’s been trying to get [Trump] to admit ... that the Russians meddled with our elections,” Scarborough noted, saying that Obama succeeded where journalists and intelligence agencies failed.

“All Barack Obama has to do is just come back on the scene in his Jedi garb,” he added.

Up until a few days ago, Trump hadn’t publicly acknowledged that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, as the U.S. intelligence community reported publicly in January. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said just last week that he wasn’t sure whether the president believed it.

But Trump has suddenly changed course in the last few days. He tweeted about the meddling at least five times since Friday, after The Washington Post published a report about the Obama administration’s handling of the Russian cyberattacks.

Obama Administration official said they "choked" when it came to acting on Russian meddling of election. They didn't want to hurt Hillary? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

Just out: The Obama Administration knew far in advance of November 8th about election meddling by Russia. Did nothing about it. WHY? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

Scarborough also claimed that Obama persuaded a “crazy and jealous” Trump to admit that he had trashed the GOP health care bill behind closed doors.

In a Facebook post published on Friday, Obama said there was “fundamental meanness” at the core of the legislation. Days later, Trump accused Obama of appropriating his description of the bill, confirming reports that he had privately called the bill “mean.”

“He used my term: ‘mean,’” Trump told “Fox & Friends” in an interview that aired Sunday. “That was my term, because I want to see — and I speak from the heart — that’s what I want to see. I want to see a bill with heart.”

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

“[Obama] just forces the president to say things about this health care bill that really could hurt it politically,” said MSNBC contributor Kristen S. Anderson. “[He’s] something, that President Obama. He really has power.”

Scarborough continued to mock Trump, suggesting the president wasn’t smart enough to resist Obama’s mind control techniques.