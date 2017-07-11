MSNBC host Joe Scarborough is leaving the Republican Party and will register as an independent voter.

His announcement was expected to come during Tuesday night’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” the show’s executive producer Chris Licht tweeted.

.@JoeNBC just announced during @colbertlateshow taping that he's leaving GOP. Now an Independent. Watch tonight at 11:35 on @CBS — Chris Licht (@ChrisLicht) July 11, 2017

Scarborough and his “Morning Joe” co-host, Mika Brzezinski, had been friendly toward Republican President Donald Trump during the 2016 election but have been increasingly critical of him since his inauguration.

The switch prompted Trump to lash out at the pair in a series of tweets, referring to them as “Psycho Joe” and “low-I.Q. Crazy Mika,” and claiming Brzezinski “was bleeding badly from a face-lift” when he saw her last year.

The former lawyer was the Republican congressman representing Florida’s 1st District from 1994 to 2001.