Joe Williams & I Connected By Brotherhood - Driven By Hope #TogetherWeWill

The only thing that strengthens us is to breath and remind ourselves it will pass. Build on that present moment one step at a time, physically and emotionally. - Joe Williams, The Enemy Within

As a fellow suicide attempt survivor, I'm very familiar with the process of rebuilding, often from scratch. As soon as I was pulled from San Francisco Bay I had to start completely over. Laying physically broken and mentally bruised in an emergency bed, then soon after surgery a psychiatric hospital bed, I decided I was going to give everything I had in order to try and change.

Joe Williams, as I do, stands tall in the face of marginalization, constant discrimination, and of course brain pain. He's proud Wiradjuri, a 1st Nations Aboriginal man born in Cowra, raised in Wagga NSW, Australia. I asked Joe recently how he works to stay positive while dealing with such intense bigotry, prejudice, and racism- how does he persevere through life's challenges? Especially after being sent messages of pure derogatory hatred, and violent verbal outbursts.

His response, was just what I expected...Cool, Calm, and Collected. He’s a smooth dude.

I see all struggle like this: The tough times don't last forever. No matter how tough it is, I stay present, I don't look to what was or what may happen. - Joe Williams

There's a certain element of humility in that statement that I belong needs to be a primary focus in mental health. In a previous life, Joe played in the National Rugby League for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Penrith Panthers and Canterbury Bulldogs before crossing over to professional Boxing in 2009. He's a 2-time WBF World Junior Welterweight champion and recently won the WBC Asia Continental Title. But aside from these incredible sporting accomplishments, and his athletic ability - I've also gotten to know Joe beyond the field, or boxing ring. We've joined forces in both the United States and Australia speaking about our respective life experiences related to mental health. And our goal is to increase our reach and make a positive impact when it matters most. He and I lead the #HopeHelpsHeal Tour 2016, 33 cities in just a few weeks. We covered some major US ground, and Joe’s words had a massive impact on thousands of lives. Lives that forever changed because of the power of story.

Joe Williams

I make it clear, we did not save lives, our United messages of hope gave young and old lives alike hope. Some for the first time in their living with menta conditions, brain pain, & or behavioral health struggles. Those people took that gained hope, and transformed it to lives altered forever. They did the work to alter the path of their destiny. All we did was become the conduit for such dramatic change. They saved their own lives. We were just part of their journey. Part of their path toward the light at the end of each and every darkness filled tunnel.

I firmly believe the elements of empathy and connection are critical to helping people establish trust which promotes mental wellness. Joe, despite a litany of successful endeavors in the sports also has asserted that his living with bipolar disorder, severe paranoia, and consistent suicidal ideation have given him sense of perspective and purpose that now drives his existence. Before he toured the USA, Joe was also recognized as Wagga Wagga Citizen of the Year in 2015 for his work within the community related to both mental health and suicide prevention sectors. He's a published author, contributing to the book -

Transformation; Turning Tragedy To Triumph.

Recently, Joe has also been interviewed in my global feature documentary Suicide the Ripple Effect which shares stories of the people, families and communities across the world impacted by suicide, and empowered by hope. I've had the fortune of not only working in partnership with Joe on so many important and impactful mental health initiatives but he's also become a member of my family. This shared connection is really what makes a difference in helping me as it does the people he reaches in his advocacy efforts. We both work to overcome the daily struggle with the effects of our severe mental illnesses.

In 2017 Joe was named as a finalist in the National Indigenous Human Rights Awards for his work with suicide prevention and fighting for equality for Australia’s First Nations people. In his journey of mental health advocacy he's also founded The Enemy Within which is an organization focused on motivational speaking with youth in schools and treatment centers. As he continues his work I'm often reminded how stopping to take a moment, looking at the world, and reflecting on the importance of mental wellness really can afford us the opportunity to help others, also ourselves.

For more on our connectedness, more on our brotherhood visit and watch these youtube videos, for a laugh, and for a morning dose of hope on our short vid series Breaky With Joe N’ Kev.

Divided we fall, and only #TogetherWeWill change the state of suicide prevention, and health.