Joey Boots, Howard Stern 'Wack Packer,' Dead At 49

Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images Joey Boots attends the premiere of "Don't Think Twice" on July 20, 2016, in New York City.

Famed Howard Stern Wack Packer Joey Boots was found dead at his Bronx apartment building, TMZ reported Friday. He was 49.

According to the outlet, fellow Wack Pack member High Pitch Erik and a building manager discovered Boots’ body on-air, when they were searching for the radio personality after he failed to show up for an appearance on a podcast. Erik says Boots was found “slumped over in a chair” and he was “ice cold” without a pulse.

Medics were called and reportedly pronounced Boots dead at the scene, TMZ said. A cause of death is not yet known.

Boots was well-known for shouting “Baba Booey” on The Howard Stern Show.

Friends and fans took to social media to express their sadness over Boots’ death:

.@JoeyBoots wasn't a Wack Packer to me... he was a genuine friend. I'm gonna miss you like hell, buddy. pic.twitter.com/iXmYSdrfC3 — Memet Walker (@memetwalker) December 24, 2016

R.I.P. @JoeyBoots I'm saddened by the news and the way it played out. We genuinely loved the guy and he was part of our dysfunctional family pic.twitter.com/2xVWcf25nd — Podtrash (@podtrashnetwork) December 24, 2016

He was a true Stern Show soldier. R.I.P. @JoeyBoots https://t.co/cYufqbjiw3 — JD Harmeyer (@jdharm) December 24, 2016

So sorry to hear about the passing of Joey boots#RIPBOOTS — jeffthedrunk1 (@JefftheDrunk1) December 24, 2016