Joey Boots, Howard Stern 'Wack Packer,' Dead At 49

Famed Howard Stern Wack Packer Joey Boots was found dead at his Bronx apartment building, TMZ reported Friday. He was 49.
According to the outlet, fellow Wack Pack member High Pitch Erik and a building manager discovered Boots’ body on-air, when they were searching for the radio personality after he failed to show up for an appearance on a podcast. Erik says Boots was found “slumped over in a chair” and he was “ice cold” without a pulse.
Medics were called and reportedly pronounced Boots dead at the scene, TMZ said. A cause of death is not yet known.
Boots was well-known for shouting “Baba Booey” on The Howard Stern Show.
Friends and fans took to social media to express their sadness over Boots’ death:
Also on HuffPost
HuffPost Entertainment is your one-stop shop for celebrity news, hilarious late-night bits, industry and awards coverage and more — sent right to your inbox six days a week. Learn more