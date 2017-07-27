Joey Travolta's Film Summer Camp Teaches Young Adults With Special Needs About Film & Kindness

Inclusion Films, started by veteran filmmaker Joey Travolta (brother of actor John Travolta) in 2007, is a teaching studio for aspiring filmmakers with developmental disabilities.

Students build sets, edit footage, act in projects, and are involved in every aspect of the filmmaking process. The program encourages independence, self-confidence, communication, and collaboration through acting and digital filmmaking. Inclusion Films not only helps place students in professional filmmaking jobs, but also has a production crew available for hire.

In addition to these workshops, Inclusion Films travels the country doing short film camps for children and teens with developmental disabilities. Over the camp sessions, students work in small groups to develop a script and then they act and shoot their film with professional support and equipment.

At this summer's Short Film Camp (Camp Kindness), Inclusion Films along with the students are creating a campaign around the importance of simple acts of kindness. The goal is to create a movement of people being kind! Each group is creating a PSA/short film about the value of acts of kindness and they have also created a contest to feature other people who are doing simple acts of kindness out in the world.The campers also got to record and shoot a music video around kindness with Barry Pearl, who played Doody in the original Hollywood feature film, Grease.

For more information on the kindness contest and Inclusion Films, please visit their website at https://www.inclusionfilms.com.