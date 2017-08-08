Jogger Filmed Knocking Woman Into Path Of London Bus

This is the moment a jogger knocks a woman into the path of an oncoming bus in west London, England.

The Metropolitan Police Service said on Tuesday they released the “dramatic” video, above, in the hope of finding the jogger, who they said “appeared to push” the pedestrian on Putney Bridge.

In the video from May 5, you can see the 33-year-old woman falling backward onto the road ― forcing the driver of the large, red bus to quickly swerve. The bus just misses hitting her head.

The driver stopped the bus stopped and some of its passengers helped treat the woman, who sustained minor injuries, the police said in a statement. The jogger continued his run, the statement adds.

Metropolitan Police A woman is seen being knocked into the path of an oncoming bus along Putney Bridge in west London on the morning of Friday, May 5.

“About 15 minutes later, the jogger came back the other way across the bridge,” police said. “The victim tried to speak to him but he did not acknowledge her and carried on jogging.”

Officers described the jogger as white, in his early to mid-30s, with brown eyes and short, brown hair. He was wearing a light gray T-shirt and dark blue shorts at the time of the incident.

